portrait: Al Martin
Current Sports with Al Martin

PGA Tour changes coming in response to LIV Golf Series; 'The Golf League' founded by Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy | Current Sports | Aug. 25, 2022

Published August 25, 2022 at 12:54 PM EDT
Rory McIlroy speaks on the new changes coming to the PGA Tour and the establishment of 'TGL'.

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin we discuss the major golf news coming out of the PGA Tour. In response to the LIV Golf Series, the PGA Tour is making some major changes, set to increase the pay of its players, while sparking more entertainment. Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy are also getting in on the fun, founding 'The Golf League' which will hit primetime television come January of 2024. That, and more!

Episode 2011

PGA, PGA Championship, Rory McIlroy, Tiger Woods, MSU Spartans
Al Martin
Al Martin is the host of Current Sports, the daily radio call-in program from WKAR NewsTalk.
