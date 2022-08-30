© 2022 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
portrait: Al Martin
Current Sports with Al Martin

Jim Harbaugh taking 'biblical' approach to Michigan football starting quarterback battle; Serena Williams tribute in opening round of US Open; Week 1 high school football roundup | Current Sports | Aug. 30, 2022

Published August 30, 2022 at 1:15 PM EDT
Serena_Williams.png
Creative Commons
/

Jim Harbaugh is relying on his faith when it comes to naming the starting quarterback of his Wolverines.

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin we discuss the 'biblical' approach that Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh is taking when it comes to naming his starting quarterback. The choice is between Cade McNamara and J.J. McCarthy...who will it be? Also, it was quite the scene after Serena Williams' opening round win at the US Open last night, as a special tribute to the tennis legend took place after the victory. And a round-up of the local week 1 results in local high school football is on deck!

Episode 2015

Tags

Current Sports with Al Martin Jim HarabughMichigan FootballSerena WilliamsU.S. Open TennisHigh School Football
Stay Connected
Al Martin
Al Martin is the host of Current Sports, the daily radio call-in program from WKAR NewsTalk. Al is also on the WKAR News team as a regular sports contributor and plays a key sports reporting and content role on all other WKAR media platforms.
See stories by Al Martin