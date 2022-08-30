Jim Harbaugh taking 'biblical' approach to Michigan football starting quarterback battle; Serena Williams tribute in opening round of US Open; Week 1 high school football roundup | Current Sports | Aug. 30, 2022

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin we discuss the 'biblical' approach that Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh is taking when it comes to naming his starting quarterback. The choice is between Cade McNamara and J.J. McCarthy...who will it be? Also, it was quite the scene after Serena Williams' opening round win at the US Open last night, as a special tribute to the tennis legend took place after the victory. And a round-up of the local week 1 results in local high school football is on deck!

Episode 2015