The NFL returns! Preview of Bills @ Rams; NFL season predictions (MVP, playoff, and Super Bowl picks); Jim Harbaugh on Michigan hosting Hawaii and massive point spread | Current Sports | Sep. 8, 2022

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin, we highlight the fact that the NFL season officially starts tonight! The Buffalo Bills travel to Los Angeles to take on the defending Super Bowl champion LA Rams. We discuss the matchup, while also giving season predictions on which teams will make the playoffs and which players will stand tall amongst the rest. Also, Jim Harbaugh discusses his Michigan football program heading into this weekend's week 2 matchup against Hawaii. It's now time for J.J. McCarthy to get the start! That, and more!

Episode 2020