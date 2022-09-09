© 2022 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Current Sports with Al Martin

The NFL returns! Preview of Bills @ Rams; NFL season predictions (MVP, playoff, and Super Bowl picks); Jim Harbaugh on Michigan hosting Hawaii and massive point spread | Current Sports | Sep. 8, 2022

Published September 9, 2022 at 4:04 PM EDT
We breakdown the upcoming NFL season, which officially kicks-off tonight!

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin, we highlight the fact that the NFL season officially starts tonight! The Buffalo Bills travel to Los Angeles to take on the defending Super Bowl champion LA Rams. We discuss the matchup, while also giving season predictions on which teams will make the playoffs and which players will stand tall amongst the rest. Also, Jim Harbaugh discusses his Michigan football program heading into this weekend's week 2 matchup against Hawaii. It's now time for J.J. McCarthy to get the start! That, and more!

Episode 2020

Current Sports with Al Martin Michigan FootballNFLNFL DraftBuffalo BillsLA RamsMatt StaffordMatthew Stafford
Al Martin
Al Martin is the host of Current Sports, the daily radio call-in program from WKAR NewsTalk. Al is also on the WKAR News team as a regular sports contributor and plays a key sports reporting and content role on all other WKAR media platforms.
