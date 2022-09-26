© 2022 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
portrait: Al Martin
Current Sports with Al Martin

Ime Udoka Boston Celtics suspension; Minnesota @ MSU college football prediction; P.J. Fleck on dangers of MSU | Current Sports | Sep. 23, 2022

Published September 26, 2022 at 4:51 PM EDT
Ime_Udoka.png
Creative Commons
/

P.J. Fleck talks about what makes coming to East Lansing a tough place to play for Minnesota on Saturday.

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin we discuss the sports story that has dominated headlines nationally; the Boston Celtics year-long suspension of head coach Ime Udoka. Al gives candid thoughts, while comparing the coverage of the story to that of former NFL quarterback Brett Favre, who also finds himself in hot water. We then dive into thoughts on the Big Ten season-opener of MSU football, as they welcome Minnesota to Spartan Stadium on Saturday. Minnesota head coach P.J. Fleck explains what makes this game so dangerous for the Golden Gophers.

Episode 2029

Tags
Current Sports with Al Martin PJ FleckMinnesota FootballMel Tucker EraMSU Football TeamSpartan Stadium
Al Martin
Al Martin is the host of Current Sports, the daily radio call-in program from WKAR NewsTalk. Al is also on the WKAR News team as a regular sports contributor and plays a key sports reporting and content role on all other WKAR media platforms.
