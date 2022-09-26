Ime Udoka Boston Celtics suspension; Minnesota @ MSU college football prediction; P.J. Fleck on dangers of MSU | Current Sports | Sep. 23, 2022

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin we discuss the sports story that has dominated headlines nationally; the Boston Celtics year-long suspension of head coach Ime Udoka. Al gives candid thoughts, while comparing the coverage of the story to that of former NFL quarterback Brett Favre, who also finds himself in hot water. We then dive into thoughts on the Big Ten season-opener of MSU football, as they welcome Minnesota to Spartan Stadium on Saturday. Minnesota head coach P.J. Fleck explains what makes this game so dangerous for the Golden Gophers.

Episode 2029