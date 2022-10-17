Michigan State snaps four-game losing streak against Wisconsin...what does it mean heading into bye week pre-Michigan? | Current Sports | Oct. 17, 2022

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin we recap Saturday's double-overtime Michigan State football win over Wisconsin. The Homecoming victory snapped a four-game losing streak for the Spartans as they now head into a bye-week before traveling to Ann Arbor to play the Michigan Wolverines. We dissect the game, while bringing post-game sound from head coach Mel Tucker and wide receivers Keon Coleman and Jayden Reed. That, and more!

Episode 2040