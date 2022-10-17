© 2022 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
portrait: Al Martin
Current Sports with Al Martin

Michigan State snaps four-game losing streak against Wisconsin...what does it mean heading into bye week pre-Michigan? | Current Sports | Oct. 17, 2022

Published October 17, 2022 at 1:17 PM EDT
Keon Coleman_Jayden Reed.png
MSU Athletics
/
MSU wide receivers Keon Coleman (left) and Jayden Reed (right) speak to the media after Saturday's win over Wisconsin.

We recap the incredible double-overtime victory for MSU over Wisconsin on Saturday.

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin we recap Saturday's double-overtime Michigan State football win over Wisconsin. The Homecoming victory snapped a four-game losing streak for the Spartans as they now head into a bye-week before traveling to Ann Arbor to play the Michigan Wolverines. We dissect the game, while bringing post-game sound from head coach Mel Tucker and wide receivers Keon Coleman and Jayden Reed. That, and more!

Episode 2040

Current Sports with Al Martin MSU AthleticsMSU HOMECOMINGMSU Football TeamWisconsinMSU Spartans
Al Martin
Al Martin is the host of Current Sports, the daily radio call-in program from WKAR NewsTalk. Al is also on the WKAR News team as a regular sports contributor and plays a key sports reporting and content role on all other WKAR media platforms.
