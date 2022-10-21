© 2022 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Current Sports with Al Martin

MSU women's soccer makes history with Big Ten Championship; Tom Izzo speaks from MSU men's basketball media day; Dak Prescott makes return for Cowboys against Lions | Current Sports | Oct. 21, 2022

Published October 21, 2022 at 6:36 PM EDT
The MSU women's soccer program captured its first-ever outright Big Ten championship on Thursday evening.

The Michigan State women's soccer team has won its first outright Big Ten title in program history!

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin we highlight the MSU women's soccer program, which captured its first outright Big Ten title with a win over No. 17 Ohio State last night. Also, media day for the MSU men's basketball team took place from the Breslin Center on Thursday. Hear what hall of fame basketball head coach Tom Izzo had to say about the upcoming season. And, we preview the Detroit Lions first game off the bye week, hitting the road to take on the Dallas Cowboys. Can the Lions pull off the upset even with Cowboys starting quarterback Dak Prescott set to make his return from injury?

Episode 2043

Al Martin
Al Martin is the host of Current Sports, the daily radio call-in program from WKAR NewsTalk. Al is also on the WKAR News team as a regular sports contributor and plays a key sports reporting and content role on all other WKAR media platforms.
