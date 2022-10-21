MSU women's soccer makes history with Big Ten Championship; Tom Izzo speaks from MSU men's basketball media day; Dak Prescott makes return for Cowboys against Lions | Current Sports | Oct. 21, 2022

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin we highlight the MSU women's soccer program, which captured its first outright Big Ten title with a win over No. 17 Ohio State last night. Also, media day for the MSU men's basketball team took place from the Breslin Center on Thursday. Hear what hall of fame basketball head coach Tom Izzo had to say about the upcoming season. And, we preview the Detroit Lions first game off the bye week, hitting the road to take on the Dallas Cowboys. Can the Lions pull off the upset even with Cowboys starting quarterback Dak Prescott set to make his return from injury?

Episode 2043