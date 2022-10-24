MSU women's soccer finishes undefeated Big Ten regular season; Kenneth Walker III has officially arrived in the NFL; Rivalry week is here...MSU @ Michigan this Saturday; Lions fall to Cowboys | Current Sports | Oct. 24, 2022

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin we discuss the remarkable season that the MSU women's soccer program has had. With a win over No. 14 Rutgers on Sunday afternoon, the Spartans finished the regular season unbeaten. Do the outright Big Ten champions now have what it takes to make a deep run in the Big Ten Tournament? Also, rivalry week is here! MSU will travel to Michigan on Saturday to take on the undefeated Wolverines at 'The Big House.' We begin to get you prepped. And former MSU running back Kenneth Walker III is turning heads as a pro with the Seattle Seahawks. We discuss his major performance from Sunday, while also touching on the Detroit Lions falling at the hands of the Dallas Cowboys. Those stories, and more!

Episode 2044