Who has more pressure on them this week...Mel Tucker, or Jim Harbaugh?; MSU / UM rivalry trash talk throwback with Spartans safety Otis Wiley and Wolverines linebacker Allen Gant; Mel Tucker weekly presser | Current Sports | Oct. 25, 2022

Published October 25, 2022 at 1:43 PM EDT
Gant_Wiley.png
Allen Gant / Otis Wiley
/
Former Michigan linebacker Allen Gant (left) and former MSU safety Otis Wiley (right).

Find out how the MSU football team is embracing the 'bulletin board' material this week.

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin we continue the rivalry week chatter surrounding Saturday's MSU / Michigan football game. Which coach has more pressure on him...Mel Tucker, or Jim Harbaugh? Also, we throw it back to a true trash-talking segment between former players Otis Wiley and Allen Gant, both of whom played in this game and fully embraced the Spartans vs. Wolverines dislike. And hear what MSU coach Mel Tucker had to say concerning 'bulletin board' material being used as motivation. That, and more!

Al Martin
Al Martin is the host of Current Sports, the daily radio call-in program from WKAR NewsTalk. Al is also on the WKAR News team as a regular sports contributor and plays a key sports reporting and content role on all other WKAR media platforms.
