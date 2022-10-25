Who has more pressure on them this week...Mel Tucker, or Jim Harbaugh?; MSU / UM rivalry trash talk throwback with Spartans safety Otis Wiley and Wolverines linebacker Allen Gant; Mel Tucker weekly presser | Current Sports | Oct. 25, 2022

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin we continue the rivalry week chatter surrounding Saturday's MSU / Michigan football game. Which coach has more pressure on him...Mel Tucker, or Jim Harbaugh? Also, we throw it back to a true trash-talking segment between former players Otis Wiley and Allen Gant, both of whom played in this game and fully embraced the Spartans vs. Wolverines dislike. And hear what MSU coach Mel Tucker had to say concerning 'bulletin board' material being used as motivation. That, and more!

Episode 2045