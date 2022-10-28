© 2022 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Current Sports with Al Martin

The wait is over, MSU / Michigan game-day eve; Final thoughts and score prediction; Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen divorce | Current Sports | Oct. 28, 2022

Published October 28, 2022 at 2:02 PM EDT
It's rivalry game-day eve!!!

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin the time has finally come to give final thoughts and predictions on the big MSU / Michigan rivalry game! What are the keys to the Spartans making this a close game and possibly pulling off an upset victory? Also, what makes Michigan a legit national title contender? Those thoughts, as well as a major update in the life of Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and his wife Gisele Bündchen, as the two have decided to divorce after 13 years of marriage.

Episode 2048

Tags
Current Sports with Al Martin Jim HarbaughMSU Football TeamMSU vs Michigan Rivalry WeekBig HouseMel Tucker
Al Martin
Al Martin is the host of Current Sports, the daily radio call-in program from WKAR NewsTalk. Al is also on the WKAR News team as a regular sports contributor and plays a key sports reporting and content role on all other WKAR media platforms.
