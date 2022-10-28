The wait is over, MSU / Michigan game-day eve; Final thoughts and score prediction; Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen divorce | Current Sports | Oct. 28, 2022

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin the time has finally come to give final thoughts and predictions on the big MSU / Michigan rivalry game! What are the keys to the Spartans making this a close game and possibly pulling off an upset victory? Also, what makes Michigan a legit national title contender? Those thoughts, as well as a major update in the life of Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and his wife Gisele Bündchen, as the two have decided to divorce after 13 years of marriage.

