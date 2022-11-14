© 2022 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
portrait: Al Martin
Current Sports with Al Martin

MSU football streaks in home win over Rutgers; Mel Tucker postgame thoughts; Detroit Lions get second straight win with dub over Chicago Bears...should they tank, or keep winning? | Current Sports | Nov. 14, 2022

Published November 14, 2022 at 5:30 PM EST
Mel_Tucker.png
MSU Athletics
/

Should the Detroit Lions keep winning, or should they tank for the NFL Draft?

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin we recap Sunday's Detroit Lions victory on the road against the Chicago Bears. It marks the first road win for Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell. But, should the Lions tank for a high draft pick next year? Also, the Michigan State football team got a win at home over Rutgers on Saturday. They now just need one more win in order to become bowl eligible. We recap the game and hear what head coach Mel Tucker had to say after the victory.

Episode 2056

Tags
Current Sports with Al Martin Rutgers FootballMSU Football TeamDetroit LionsChicago BearsMichigan Football
Al Martin
Al Martin is the host of Current Sports, the daily radio call-in program from WKAR NewsTalk. Al is also on the WKAR News team as a regular sports contributor and plays a key sports reporting and content role on all other WKAR media platforms.
