Let it snow! Let it snow! Let it snow!; Mel Tucker weekly presser; Predicting tonight's college football playoff rankings; MSU / Kentucky Champions Classic preview | Current Sports | Nov. 15, 2022

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin we discuss tonight's big MSU men's basketball game against No. 4 Kentucky in the Champions Classic. After pushing No. 2 Gonzaga to the brink last week, is Tom Izzo's team better than what we thought? Also, what will happen in tonight's latest college football playoff rankings? There won't be much movement at the top, but there may be some surprises elsewhere. And the Michigan Wolverines continue to roll, coming off a blowout victory over Nebraska on Saturday. Be safe in today's first snowfall of the holiday season!

Episode 2057