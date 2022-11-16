© 2022 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Current Sports with Al Martin

'Champions Classic' turned instant classic...inside the Michigan State men's basketball upset win over No. 4 Kentucky and what it means for rest of season | Current Sports | Nov. 16, 2022

Published November 16, 2022 at 1:03 PM EST
MSU big man Mady Sissoko goes up for a dunk against Kentucky.

The Spartans are putting the college basketball world on notice.

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin we recap last night's double overtime thriller, which saw the MSU men's basketball team upset No. 4 Kentucky in the 'Champions Classic'. We highlight the phenomenal performances of Joey Hauser and Mady Sissoko, while diving into what this means for the rest of the Spartans season. Hear what head coach Tom Izzo, as well as Hauser and Sissoko, had to say after the big win!

Tom Izzo MSU Basketball Kentucky Basketball Champions Classic
Al Martin
Al Martin is the host of Current Sports, the daily radio call-in program from WKAR NewsTalk. Al is also on the WKAR News team as a regular sports contributor and plays a key sports reporting and content role on all other WKAR media platforms.
