'Champions Classic' turned instant classic...inside the Michigan State men's basketball upset win over No. 4 Kentucky and what it means for rest of season | Current Sports | Nov. 16, 2022

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin we recap last night's double overtime thriller, which saw the MSU men's basketball team upset No. 4 Kentucky in the 'Champions Classic'. We highlight the phenomenal performances of Joey Hauser and Mady Sissoko, while diving into what this means for the rest of the Spartans season. Hear what head coach Tom Izzo, as well as Hauser and Sissoko, had to say after the big win!

Episode 2058