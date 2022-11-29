Michigan State football's embarrassment against Indiana; Mel Tucker postgame presser; Michigan @ OSU preview | Current Sports | Nov. 21, 2022

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin we recap the stunning Michigan State football loss against Indiana on Saturday, which went to double-overtime. The Spartans were favored in the matchup and may have just kissed goodbye their chances of making a bowl game. Hear what head coach Mel Tucker had to say after the embarrassment. We also give a brief preview of this weekend's big Michigan @ Ohio State football game, which will decide the Big Ten East. That, and more!

Episode 2059