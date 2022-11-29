© 2022 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Current Sports with Al Martin

Michigan State football's embarrassment against Indiana; Mel Tucker postgame presser; Michigan @ OSU preview | Current Sports | Nov. 21, 2022

Published November 29, 2022 at 2:56 PM EST
Where does the MSU football double-overtime loss against Indiana rank in terms biggest disappointments in program history?

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin we recap the stunning Michigan State football loss against Indiana on Saturday, which went to double-overtime. The Spartans were favored in the matchup and may have just kissed goodbye their chances of making a bowl game. Hear what head coach Mel Tucker had to say after the embarrassment. We also give a brief preview of this weekend's big Michigan @ Ohio State football game, which will decide the Big Ten East. That, and more!

Episode 2059

Al Martin
Al Martin is the host of Current Sports, the daily radio call-in program from WKAR NewsTalk. Al is also on the WKAR News team as a regular sports contributor and plays a key sports reporting and content role on all other WKAR media platforms.
