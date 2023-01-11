TCU blown out in national championship at the hands of Georgia; Way too early Detroit Lions 2023 schedule outlook; Tom Izzo pre-Wisconsin | Current Sports | Jan. 10, 2023

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin we dive into last night's lopsided college football national championship game, which saw Georgia coast to an easy victory over TCU. We explain why expansion of the playoff will turn out to be a lifesaver for the college football postseason. Also, we take a look at what the Detroit Lions COULD be come 2023 as we give you a way-too-early prediction on next season. And MSU basketball coach Tom Izzo previews tonight's road test at Wisconsin.

Episode 2081