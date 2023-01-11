© 2023 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Current Sports with Al Martin

TCU blown out in national championship at the hands of Georgia; Way too early Detroit Lions 2023 schedule outlook; Tom Izzo pre-Wisconsin | Current Sports | Jan. 10, 2023

By Al Martin
Published January 11, 2023 at 6:08 PM EST
MSU Athletics
Why college football playoff expansion is a lifesaver for postseason play.

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin we dive into last night's lopsided college football national championship game, which saw Georgia coast to an easy victory over TCU. We explain why expansion of the playoff will turn out to be a lifesaver for the college football postseason. Also, we take a look at what the Detroit Lions COULD be come 2023 as we give you a way-too-early prediction on next season. And MSU basketball coach Tom Izzo previews tonight's road test at Wisconsin.

Episode 2081

Current Sports with Al Martin College FootballCollege Football PlayoffOSU vs. TCUGeorgia FootballMSU Basketball
Al Martin
Al Martin is the host of Current Sports, the daily radio call-in program from WKAR NewsTalk. Al is also on the WKAR News team as a regular sports contributor and plays a key sports reporting and content role on all other WKAR media platforms.
