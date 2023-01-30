Tom Izzo sounds-off on critics concerning MSU men's basketball roster not adding additional player...does he have a point?; MSU / Iowa preview | Current Sports | Jan. 26, 2023

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin MSU men's basketball coach Tom Izzo has some words for those who have been criticizing his program for not adding another player via the transfer portal. Izzo stresses 'loyalty' and doing what's best for the players that he has. Does Izzo have a point? We discuss. Also, we preview the next game for the Spartans against the Iowa Hawkeyes. That, and more!

Episode 2089