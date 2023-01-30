© 2023 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Current Sports with Al Martin

Tom Izzo sounds-off on critics concerning MSU men's basketball roster not adding additional player...does he have a point?; MSU / Iowa preview | Current Sports | Jan. 26, 2023

By Al Martin
Published January 30, 2023 at 11:59 PM EST
Tom Izzo has a few words for critics who say that his program should've added another player.

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin MSU men's basketball coach Tom Izzo has some words for those who have been criticizing his program for not adding another player via the transfer portal. Izzo stresses 'loyalty' and doing what's best for the players that he has. Does Izzo have a point? We discuss. Also, we preview the next game for the Spartans against the Iowa Hawkeyes. That, and more!

Current Sports with Al Martin College AthletesMSU AthletesMSU BasketballTom IzzoMSU Spartans
Al Martin
Al Martin is the host of Current Sports, the daily radio call-in program from WKAR NewsTalk. Al is also on the WKAR News team as a regular sports contributor and plays a key sports reporting and content role on all other WKAR media platforms.
