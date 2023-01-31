The Super Bowl is set...Eagles / Chiefs; NFL Championship weekend recap; MSU men's basketball fall hard to Zach Edey and Purdue | Current Sports | Jan. 30, 2023

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin we dive into what happened on NFL Championship Sunday as the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs both got wins to punch a ticket to the Super Bowl. We recap. Also, the MSU men's basketball team fell hard at Purdue, a place that haven't won at in a very long time. Zach Edey posted another career high against the Spartans and continues his bid for national player of the year. Not a happy Tom Izzo afterwards.

Episode 2091