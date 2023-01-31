© 2023 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Current Sports with Al Martin

The Super Bowl is set...Eagles / Chiefs; NFL Championship weekend recap; MSU men's basketball fall hard to Zach Edey and Purdue | Current Sports | Jan. 30, 2023

By Al Martin
Published January 31, 2023 at 12:22 AM EST
Zach Edey posted another career high against the Spartans.

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin we dive into what happened on NFL Championship Sunday as the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs both got wins to punch a ticket to the Super Bowl. We recap. Also, the MSU men's basketball team fell hard at Purdue, a place that haven't won at in a very long time. Zach Edey posted another career high against the Spartans and continues his bid for national player of the year. Not a happy Tom Izzo afterwards.

Episode 2091

Current Sports with Al Martin MSU BasketballPurdue BasketballSuper BowlKansas City ChiefsPhiladelphia Eagles
Al Martin
Al Martin is the host of Current Sports, the daily radio call-in program from WKAR NewsTalk. Al is also on the WKAR News team as a regular sports contributor and plays a key sports reporting and content role on all other WKAR media platforms.
