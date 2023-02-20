MSU athletics to resume play after campus shooting; Tom Izzo speaks on son Steven being in shooting area that night, and emotional MSU trip to Ann Arbor| Current Sports | Feb. 17, 2023

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin we discuss the announcement that Michigan State athletics will resume competition starting this weekend. Is it too soon? Or, could this be therapeutic for the MSU student-athletes? Hear what MSU men's basketball coach Tom Izzo has to say about the upcoming matchup on Saturday in Ann Arbor against Michigan. Also, Izzo shares a story concerning his son Steven and how he was actually in the area minutes after the mass shooting took place. Listen to how this impacted Tom Izzo...the father.

Episode 2102