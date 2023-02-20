© 2023 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
portrait: Al Martin
Current Sports with Al Martin

MSU athletics to resume play after campus shooting; Tom Izzo speaks on son Steven being in shooting area that night, and emotional MSU trip to Ann Arbor| Current Sports | Feb. 17, 2023

By Al Martin
Published February 20, 2023 at 10:39 AM EST
230214_Berkey
Megan Schellong
/
WKAR-MSU
Michigan State University's Berkey Hall is pictured on Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023, the day after a gunman killed three students on campus.

The Spartans travel to Ann Arbor to play their first basketball game since Monday's campus shooting.

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin we discuss the announcement that Michigan State athletics will resume competition starting this weekend. Is it too soon? Or, could this be therapeutic for the MSU student-athletes? Hear what MSU men's basketball coach Tom Izzo has to say about the upcoming matchup on Saturday in Ann Arbor against Michigan. Also, Izzo shares a story concerning his son Steven and how he was actually in the area minutes after the mass shooting took place. Listen to how this impacted Tom Izzo...the father.

Episode 2102

Tags
Current Sports with Al Martin Michigan State UniversityBig TenTom Izzoschool shootingsEast Lansing
Al Martin
Al Martin is the host of Current Sports, the daily radio call-in program from WKAR NewsTalk. Al is also on the WKAR News team as a regular sports contributor and plays a key sports reporting and content role on all other WKAR media platforms.
