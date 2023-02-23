MSU men's basketball preview against Indiana; First home game for Spartans since mass shooting | Current Sports | Feb. 21, 2023
This will be the first game in East Lansing for the Michigan State men's basketball team since last week's tragedy.
On today's Current Sports with Al Martin we preview tonight's MSU men's basketball matchup against Indiana. The Spartans are coming off weekend road loss at Michigan and will look to bounce back against the Hoosiers. Also, there will be a lot of emotion in the air due to this being the first game in East Lansing for MSU since last week's on-campus mass shooting.
Episode 2104