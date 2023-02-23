© 2023 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
portrait: Al Martin
Current Sports with Al Martin

MSU men's basketball preview against Indiana; First home game for Spartans since mass shooting | Current Sports | Feb. 21, 2023

By Al Martin
Published February 23, 2023 at 3:41 PM EST
Breslin_Center.png
Sam Sklar
/
The Breslin Center, home of the MSU basketball teams.

This will be the first game in East Lansing for the Michigan State men's basketball team since last week's tragedy.

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin we preview tonight's MSU men's basketball matchup against Indiana. The Spartans are coming off weekend road loss at Michigan and will look to bounce back against the Hoosiers. Also, there will be a lot of emotion in the air due to this being the first game in East Lansing for MSU since last week's on-campus mass shooting.

Episode 2104

Tags
Current Sports with Al Martin Big TenEast LansingMSU BasketballTom Izzo
Stay Connected
Al Martin
Al Martin is the host of Current Sports, the daily radio call-in program from WKAR NewsTalk. Al is also on the WKAR News team as a regular sports contributor and plays a key sports reporting and content role on all other WKAR media platforms.
See stories by Al Martin