Current Sports with Al Martin

Recapping last night's emotional MSU win over Indiana at the Breslin Center | Current Sports | Feb. 22, 2023

By Al Martin
Published February 23, 2023 at 3:53 PM EST
The Spartans pulled out an 80-65 win over Indiana last night, in what was the first home game for MSU since last week's on-campus mass shooting.

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin we recap last night's MSU men's basketball win over Indiana. The Spartans topped the Hoosiers 80-65 in what was a highly emotional game, seeing as though it was the first home game for MSU since last week's tragic on-campus shooting. Al recounts the scene at the Breslin Center. Also, hear what MSU coach Tom Izzo had to say about the moving night.

Current Sports with Al Martin Big TenEast LansingMSU BasketballTom Izzo
