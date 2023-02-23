Recapping last night's emotional MSU win over Indiana at the Breslin Center | Current Sports | Feb. 22, 2023

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin we recap last night's MSU men's basketball win over Indiana. The Spartans topped the Hoosiers 80-65 in what was a highly emotional game, seeing as though it was the first home game for MSU since last week's tragic on-campus shooting. Al recounts the scene at the Breslin Center. Also, hear what MSU coach Tom Izzo had to say about the moving night.

Episode 2105