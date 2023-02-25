James Harden surprises MSU mass shooting survivor John Hao; MSU @ Iowa men's basketball preview; Tom Izzo irritated with Minnesota rescheduling | Current Sports | Feb. 24, 2023
Harden provides a special moment for one of the MSU mass shooting survivors.
On today's Current Sports with Al Martin we bring you a heartwarming story centered on John Hao, one of the MSU mass shooting survivors. Hao is paralyzed from the chest down in the aftermath of the shooting and is a fan of NBA basketball Philadelphia 76ers superstar James Harden. Listen as we recount a special video call that Hao received from Harden. Also, we preview Saturday's MSU men's basketball matchup at Iowa. And head coach Tom Izzo has a problem when it comes to the miscommunication from the Big Ten Conference in regards to last week's postponed game against Minnesota. Will it ever get made-up?
Episode 2106