portrait: Al Martin
Current Sports with Al Martin

James Harden surprises MSU mass shooting survivor John Hao; MSU @ Iowa men's basketball preview; Tom Izzo irritated with Minnesota rescheduling | Current Sports | Feb. 24, 2023

By Al Martin
Published February 25, 2023 at 12:47 AM EST
James Harden

Harden provides a special moment for one of the MSU mass shooting survivors.

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin we bring you a heartwarming story centered on John Hao, one of the MSU mass shooting survivors. Hao is paralyzed from the chest down in the aftermath of the shooting and is a fan of NBA basketball Philadelphia 76ers superstar James Harden. Listen as we recount a special video call that Hao received from Harden. Also, we preview Saturday's MSU men's basketball matchup at Iowa. And head coach Tom Izzo has a problem when it comes to the miscommunication from the Big Ten Conference in regards to last week's postponed game against Minnesota. Will it ever get made-up?

Episode 2106

Current Sports with Al Martin Tom IzzoMSU BasketballJames HardenNBAMass ShootingEast Lansing
Al Martin
Al Martin is the host of Current Sports, the daily radio call-in program from WKAR NewsTalk. Al is also on the WKAR News team as a regular sports contributor and plays a key sports reporting and content role on all other WKAR media platforms.
