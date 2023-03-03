© 2023 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
portrait: Al Martin
Current Sports with Al Martin

NIL hits different for foreign MSU athletes; MSU men's basketball tops Nebraska; MSU hockey preps for Notre Dame postseason matchup | Current Sports | Mar. 1, 2023

By Al Martin
Published March 3, 2023 at 7:39 PM EST
Munn Ice Arena
Reginald Hardwick
/
WKAR-MSU

Why are NIL opportunities different for foreign MSU athletes? We explain.

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin we discuss an interesting dilemma concerning international athletes who come to East Lansing to compete for Michigan State. With the changing landscape in NIL monetary opportunities for collegiate athletes, things are a bit different for athletes who aren't American citizens. We explain. Also, the MSU men's basketball gets a big win on the road at Nebraska and hear how the MSU hockey team is prepping for a road dance at Notre Dame to kick off the postseason.

Episode 2109

Tags
Current Sports with Al Martin Big TenMSU BasketballSpartan AthleticsNILNebraska Basketball
Al Martin
Al Martin is the host of Current Sports, the daily radio call-in program from WKAR NewsTalk. Al is also on the WKAR News team as a regular sports contributor and plays a key sports reporting and content role on all other WKAR media platforms.
