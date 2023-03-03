NIL hits different for foreign MSU athletes; MSU men's basketball tops Nebraska; MSU hockey preps for Notre Dame postseason matchup | Current Sports | Mar. 1, 2023
Why are NIL opportunities different for foreign MSU athletes? We explain.
On today's Current Sports with Al Martin we discuss an interesting dilemma concerning international athletes who come to East Lansing to compete for Michigan State. With the changing landscape in NIL monetary opportunities for collegiate athletes, things are a bit different for athletes who aren't American citizens. We explain. Also, the MSU men's basketball gets a big win on the road at Nebraska and hear how the MSU hockey team is prepping for a road dance at Notre Dame to kick off the postseason.
Episode 2109