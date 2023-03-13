© 2023 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Current Sports with Al Martin

Tom Izzo makes it 25 straight NCAA Tournament appearances; Izzo press conference; Bracketology takeaways | Current Sports | Mar. 13, 2023

By Al Martin
Published March 13, 2023 at 6:24 PM EDT
Tom Izzo makes history as the only coach to lead a program to 25 straight NCAA Tournaments.

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin we dive into the NCAA Tournament bid for the MSU men's basketball team. The Spartans are a 7-seed in the East Region and will play 10-seed (and future Big Ten program) USC come Friday's opening round. Tom Izzo also makes history, seeing as though this marks his 25th straight NCAA Tournament appearance. Izzo reflects on the accomplishment. Also, we look at the bracket in its entirety and dive into the biggest takeaways from what the committee put together. March Madness is here!

Current Sports with Al Martin IzzoMSU BasketballBig Ten Basketball TournamentNCAA TournamentMSU MadnessMarch Madness
Al Martin
Al Martin is the host of Current Sports, the daily radio call-in program from WKAR NewsTalk. Al is also on the WKAR News team as a regular sports contributor and plays a key sports reporting and content role on all other WKAR media platforms.
