Tom Izzo makes it 25 straight NCAA Tournament appearances; Izzo press conference; Bracketology takeaways | Current Sports | Mar. 13, 2023

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin we dive into the NCAA Tournament bid for the MSU men's basketball team. The Spartans are a 7-seed in the East Region and will play 10-seed (and future Big Ten program) USC come Friday's opening round. Tom Izzo also makes history, seeing as though this marks his 25th straight NCAA Tournament appearance. Izzo reflects on the accomplishment. Also, we look at the bracket in its entirety and dive into the biggest takeaways from what the committee put together. March Madness is here!

Episode 2114