MSU basketball underway in NCAA Tournament run against USC; Recap of March Madness Day 1...1st and 2nd round picks | Current Sports | Mar. 17, 2023

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin we dive into the Michigan State men's basketball team and its first round matchup against USC, which is underway as we speak. What kind of team are the Trojans? What will it take for the Spartans to advance to Sunday? Also, we recap what went down yesterday on day 1 of the tourney and give you a few picks to keep an eye on. Happy Tourney Day, Spartans!

Episode 2118