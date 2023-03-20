© 2023 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
portrait: Al Martin
Current Sports with Al Martin

MSU basketball underway in NCAA Tournament run against USC; Recap of March Madness Day 1...1st and 2nd round picks | Current Sports | Mar. 17, 2023

By Al Martin
Published March 20, 2023 at 7:37 PM EDT
Tom Izzo
Twitter/MSU Spartans
/

The Michigan State men's basketball team gets its tourney run underway!

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin we dive into the Michigan State men's basketball team and its first round matchup against USC, which is underway as we speak. What kind of team are the Trojans? What will it take for the Spartans to advance to Sunday? Also, we recap what went down yesterday on day 1 of the tourney and give you a few picks to keep an eye on. Happy Tourney Day, Spartans!

Episode 2118

Tags
Current Sports with Al Martin MSU MadnessMarch MadnessNCAA TouranmentCollege BasketballIzzoUSC
Stay Connected
Al Martin
Al Martin is the host of Current Sports, the daily radio call-in program from WKAR NewsTalk. Al is also on the WKAR News team as a regular sports contributor and plays a key sports reporting and content role on all other WKAR media platforms.
See stories by Al Martin