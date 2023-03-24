© 2023 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
portrait: Al Martin
Current Sports with Al Martin

Michigan State falls to Kansas State in the Sweet 16...recapping an instant classic; Tom Izzo criticized for 'lucky' postgame quote | Current Sports | Mar. 24, 2023

By Al Martin
Published March 24, 2023 at 7:16 PM EDT
MSU_Basketball_KansasState.png
MSU Basketball
/

The Spartans come up short in overtime against the Wildcats.

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin we recap the thriller of a game between Michigan State and Kansas State in the Sweet 16 on Thursday night, which saw the Spartans coming up short in overtime. Kansas State guard Markquis Nowell put on quite the performance, breaking the NCAA Tournament recored for assists (19), proving to be too much to handle for Tom Izzo's team. How will Spartan fans now look at this season? Are you satisfied with the unlikely appearance of the Sweet 16? Or, will you forever look back at what could have been? We discuss it all, including Tom Izzo's postgame quote in which he used the word 'lucky' to describe some of the Wildcats play. Fair, or foul?

Episode 2123

Al Martin
Al Martin is the host of Current Sports, the daily radio call-in program from WKAR NewsTalk. Al is also on the WKAR News team as a regular sports contributor and plays a key sports reporting and content role on all other WKAR media platforms.
