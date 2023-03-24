© 2023 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Current Sports with Al Martin

Spartans arrive in NYC; Tom Izzo pre-Kansas State presser; PGA Tour golf ball rollback | Current Sports | Mar. 22, 2023

By Al Martin
Published March 24, 2023 at 6:50 PM EDT
The Spartans arrive in The Big Apple!

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin the Michigan State men's basketball team has arrived in New York City and are in full prep mode for its Sweet 16 matchup against Kansas State come Thursday. We bring to you Tom Izzo's press conference from East Lansing before the Spartans made the trip to The Big Apple. Also, what are your thoughts on the PGA Tour proposed golf ball rollback? Does it help, or hurt the PGA product?

Episode 2121

Al Martin
Al Martin is the host of Current Sports, the daily radio call-in program from WKAR NewsTalk. Al is also on the WKAR News team as a regular sports contributor and plays a key sports reporting and content role on all other WKAR media platforms.
