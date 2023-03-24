Spartans arrive in NYC; Tom Izzo pre-Kansas State presser; PGA Tour golf ball rollback | Current Sports | Mar. 22, 2023

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin the Michigan State men's basketball team has arrived in New York City and are in full prep mode for its Sweet 16 matchup against Kansas State come Thursday. We bring to you Tom Izzo's press conference from East Lansing before the Spartans made the trip to The Big Apple. Also, what are your thoughts on the PGA Tour proposed golf ball rollback? Does it help, or hurt the PGA product?

Episode 2121