The unpredictability of the NCAA Tournament...now, more than ever; Breaking down the Final Four; Lamar Jackson trade request | Current Sports | Mar. 27, 2023

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin, we recap the weekend action from the NCAA Tournament which has revealed the Final Four. It's an unlikely group of teams in San Diego State, FAU, Miami, and UConn. Is this evidence of things to come in the new age of college sports? Why? Also, Lamar Jackson announces that he has requested a trade from the Baltimore Ravens. Should the Detroit Lions try to after him? And we dive into MSU spring football!

Episode 2124