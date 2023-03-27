© 2023 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Current Sports with Al Martin

The unpredictability of the NCAA Tournament...now, more than ever; Breaking down the Final Four; Lamar Jackson trade request | Current Sports | Mar. 27, 2023

By Al Martin
Published March 27, 2023 at 1:12 PM EDT
It's an unlikely Final Four for the NCAA Tournament. Why is this so?

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin, we recap the weekend action from the NCAA Tournament which has revealed the Final Four. It's an unlikely group of teams in San Diego State, FAU, Miami, and UConn. Is this evidence of things to come in the new age of college sports? Why? Also, Lamar Jackson announces that he has requested a trade from the Baltimore Ravens. Should the Detroit Lions try to after him? And we dive into MSU spring football!

Current Sports with Al Martin College BasketballMSU BasketballMarch MadnessLamar JacksonMichigan Hockey
Al Martin
Al Martin is the host of Current Sports, the daily radio call-in program from WKAR NewsTalk. Al is also on the WKAR News team as a regular sports contributor and plays a key sports reporting and content role on all other WKAR media platforms.
