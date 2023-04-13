Famed actress Angela Lewis of popular show 'Snowfall'; Talks about being from Detroit, 'Snowfall' being overlooked during awards season, working with the late John Singleton, and MORE | Current Sports | Apr. 10, 2023

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin we take a break from the sports chatter and bring you a feature interview from the entertainment industry. It's a rare time when Al's world as a sports broadcaster collides with his world as an actor. We invite Detroit native and famed actress Angela Lewis to the show! Lewis dives into her journey in acting, which began in Detroit, and now has landed her on the hit show 'Snowfall', which has become 'FX"'s biggest series. The show is in its final season and Lewis' character of 'Aunt Louie' has become a hallmark on the series. Lewis also talks about the detailed craft of acting, working with the late, great John Singleton, and so much more!

Episode 2133