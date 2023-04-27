© 2023 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Draft Day is here! Final thoughts on what the Detroit Lions will do in tonight's first round; 2023 NFL Mock Draft | Current Sports | Apr. 27, 2023

By Al Martin
Published April 27, 2023 at 5:49 PM EDT
Get ready NFL fans! The NFL Draft is here!

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin we dedicate the hour to the NFL Draft! Yes, the draft is here and there are so many rumors swirling around what the Detroit Lions will do with their first round picks of No. 6 and No. 18. Will they trade one of them? If so, should they trade up, or down? Should they draft a running back with one of the picks? Which players are the ideal fit? Those questions pondered, as well as a full first round mock draft prediction is on deck! Happy Draft Day Current Sports listeners!

Episode 2143

Al Martin
Al Martin is the host of Current Sports, the daily radio call-in program from WKAR NewsTalk. Al is also on the WKAR News team as a regular sports contributor and plays a key sports reporting and content role on all other WKAR media platforms.
