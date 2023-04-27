Draft Day is here! Final thoughts on what the Detroit Lions will do in tonight's first round; 2023 NFL Mock Draft | Current Sports | Apr. 27, 2023

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin we dedicate the hour to the NFL Draft! Yes, the draft is here and there are so many rumors swirling around what the Detroit Lions will do with their first round picks of No. 6 and No. 18. Will they trade one of them? If so, should they trade up, or down? Should they draft a running back with one of the picks? Which players are the ideal fit? Those questions pondered, as well as a full first round mock draft prediction is on deck! Happy Draft Day Current Sports listeners!

Episode 2143