Hamp Fay enters transfer portal; Draymond Green in hot water after stepping on Domantas Sabonis...should he be suspended? | Current Sports | Apr. 18, 2023
The list of controversial moments for former MSU baller Draymond Green continues to grow.
The centerpiece topic on today's Current Sports with Al Martin centers on the controversial athlete that is former MSU men's basketball star Draymond Green. Carving out a successful NBA career with the Golden State Warriors, he has also carried with him a list of 'edgy' moments that have rubbed countless basketball fans the wrong way. The latest? Stepping on the chest of Sacramento Kings big man Domantas Sabonis. Should Green be suspended and what does this latest moment do to his legacy?
That, as well as thoughts on MSU football tight end Hamp Fay deciding to enter the transfer portal.
Episode 2138