portrait: Al Martin
Current Sports with Al Martin

Hamp Fay enters transfer portal; Draymond Green in hot water after stepping on Domantas Sabonis...should he be suspended? | Current Sports | Apr. 18, 2023

By Al Martin
Published April 27, 2023 at 4:58 PM EDT
Draymond_Green.png
Creative Commons
/
Creative Commons

The list of controversial moments for former MSU baller Draymond Green continues to grow.

The centerpiece topic on today's Current Sports with Al Martin centers on the controversial athlete that is former MSU men's basketball star Draymond Green. Carving out a successful NBA career with the Golden State Warriors, he has also carried with him a list of 'edgy' moments that have rubbed countless basketball fans the wrong way. The latest? Stepping on the chest of Sacramento Kings big man Domantas Sabonis. Should Green be suspended and what does this latest moment do to his legacy?

That, as well as thoughts on MSU football tight end Hamp Fay deciding to enter the transfer portal.

Episode 2138

Current Sports with Al Martin Draymond GreenDraymond Green Olympic TeamNBAWarriorsTom Izzo
Al Martin
Al Martin is the host of Current Sports, the daily radio call-in program from WKAR NewsTalk. Al is also on the WKAR News team as a regular sports contributor and plays a key sports reporting and content role on all other WKAR media platforms.
