The grades are in and many feel that the Detroit Lions failed in the first round...fair, or foul?; Brad Holmes post-first round NFL Draft presser | Current Sports | Apr. 28, 2023

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin we dive into what took place in Kansas City last night during the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft. The Detroit Lions selected Alabama running back Jahmyr Gibbs and Iowa linebacker Jack Campbell and they aren't garnering a ton of praise for the picks. Why go with a running back in the first round? What did general manager Brad Holmes have to say about going with Gibbs and Campbell? Which players did the Lions pass on? We have a full breakdown on today's Current Sports!

Episode 2144