portrait: Al Martin
Current Sports with Al Martin

The lack of Black head coaches in football; Mat Ishbia / Dan Gilbert beef; MSU women's golf heading to NCAA Regionals | Current Sports | May 4, 2023

By Al Martin
Published May 5, 2023 at 11:50 AM EDT
Mat Ishbia photo
Courtesy photo
/
United Wholesale Mortgage

Two MSU alums are pulling no punches!

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin we tackle a topic posed from one of our listeners concerning the Mel Tucker being one of the few Black head coaches in the game of football. Al weighs-in, while also citing an NPR piece putting the topic in perspective. Also, former MSU men's basketball walk-on, turned billionaire CEO of 'United Wholesale Mortage', Mat Ishbia, is sounding off on his rivalry with Cleveland Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert. Ishbia was recently named majority owner of the Phoenix Suns and Gilbert decided to abstain from voting Ishbia in. Both are Spartans, and both don't like one another. And we highlight the MSU women's golf program, which is heading to the NCAA regionals in Florida later this month.

Al Martin
Al Martin is the host of Current Sports, the daily radio call-in program from WKAR NewsTalk. Al is also on the WKAR News team as a regular sports contributor and plays a key sports reporting and content role on all other WKAR media platforms.
