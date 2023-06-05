NBA playoffs conference semifinal update; NFL schedule release...what does it mean for the Detroit Lions?; Steve Yzerman on Detroit Red Wings rebuild | Current Sports | May 12, 2023

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin we give you an update on all of the NBA playoff semifinals action. Who will make it to the final four? Also, the NFL has released its schedule for the upcoming season. What do things look like for the Detroit Lions, as they try to live up to the hype and win the NFC North? And hear what Detroit Lions general manager Steve Yzerman has to say about the state of rebuild for the franchise.

Episode 2151