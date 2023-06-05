© 2023 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
portrait: Al Martin
Current Sports with Al Martin

NBA playoffs conference semifinal update; NFL schedule release...what does it mean for the Detroit Lions?; Steve Yzerman on Detroit Red Wings rebuild | Current Sports | May 12, 2023

By Al Martin
Published June 5, 2023 at 1:22 PM EDT
Does the schedule for the Detroit Lions look favorable come next season?

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin we give you an update on all of the NBA playoff semifinals action. Who will make it to the final four? Also, the NFL has released its schedule for the upcoming season. What do things look like for the Detroit Lions, as they try to live up to the hype and win the NFC North? And hear what Detroit Lions general manager Steve Yzerman has to say about the state of rebuild for the franchise.

Episode 2151

Al Martin
Al Martin is the host of Current Sports, the daily radio call-in program from WKAR NewsTalk. Al is also on the WKAR News team as a regular sports contributor and plays a key sports reporting and content role on all other WKAR media platforms.
