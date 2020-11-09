Latinx Programming | WKAR Radio

LÍNEA ABIERTA
Weekdays at 4 p.m. | 105.1 FM & AM 870
National live talk and call-in program hosted by Samuel Orozco and Chelis López.
PULSO DE LA TARDE
Weekdays at 5 p.m. | 105.1 FM & AM 870
Daily news produced by Radio Educación in Mexico City.
Hosted by Alexia Cervantes and Francisco Muñoz Flores.
LATINO USA
Saturdays at 9 a.m. & Sundays at 4 p.m. | 105.1 FM & AM 870
A window on cultural, political, and social ideas impacting Latinx people and the nation. Hosted by Maria Hinojosa.
ALT.LATINO
Sundays at 2 p.m. | 105.1 FM & AM 870
A spotlight on the world of Latinx arts and culture through music, stories, and conversation. Hosted by Felix Contreras
THE LATIN ALTERNATIVE
Sundays at 3 p.m. | 105.1 FM & AM 870
Latin alternative rock, funk, hip-hop, and more. Hosted by Josh Norek and Ernesto Lechner.
FIESTA!
Sundays at 4 p.m. | 90.5 FM
Latinx concert music and artistically significant compositions from Latin America, Spain, and Portugal. Hosted by Elbio Barilari.
Programación Latina
LÍNEA ABIERTA
Lunes-viernes, 3 p.m. | 105.1 FM & AM 870
Programa nacional de entrevistas en vivo dirigido por Samuel Orozco y
Chelis López.
PULSO DE LA TARDE
Lunes-viernes, 4 p.m. | 105.1 FM & AM 870
Noticiero producido por Radio Educación en Cd. México. Dirigido por
Alexia Cervantes y Francisco Muñoz Flores.
LATINO USA
Sábados, 9 a.m. & domingos, 4 p.m. | 105.1 FM & AM 870 Una ventana acerca de ideas culturales, políticas, y sociales que impactan a la gente latina y a la nación. Dirigido por María Hinojosa.
ALT.LATINO
Domingos, 2 p.m. | 105.1 FM & AM 870
Un enfoque en el mundo de las artes y cultura latina a través de música, historias, y conversación. Dirigido por Felix Contreras.
LA ALTERNATIVA LATINA
Domingos, 3 p.m. | 105.1 FM & AM 870
Alternativa latina (rock, funk, hip-hop, y más). Dirigido por Josh Norek y Ernesto Lechner.
¡FIESTA!
Domingos, 4 p.m. | 90.5 FM
Música latina de concierto y composiciones artísticas importantes de América Latina, España, y Portugal. Dirigido por Elbio Barilari.
updated 9/11/20