Latinx Programming | WKAR Radio

LÍNEA ABIERTA

Weekdays at 4 p.m. | 105.1 FM & AM 870

National live talk and call-in program hosted by Samuel Orozco and Chelis López.

PULSO DE LA TARDE

Weekdays at 5 p.m. | 105.1 FM & AM 870

Daily news produced by Radio Educación in Mexico City.

Hosted by Alexia Cervantes and Francisco Muñoz Flores.

LATINO USA

Saturdays at 9 a.m. & Sundays at 4 p.m. | 105.1 FM & AM 870

A window on cultural, political, and social ideas impacting Latinx people and the nation. Hosted by Maria Hinojosa.

ALT.LATINO

Sundays at 2 p.m. | 105.1 FM & AM 870

A spotlight on the world of Latinx arts and culture through music, stories, and conversation. Hosted by Felix Contreras

THE LATIN ALTERNATIVE

Sundays at 3 p.m. | 105.1 FM & AM 870

Latin alternative rock, funk, hip-hop, and more. Hosted by Josh Norek and Ernesto Lechner.

FIESTA!

Sundays at 4 p.m. | 90.5 FM

Latinx concert music and artistically significant compositions from Latin America, Spain, and Portugal. Hosted by Elbio Barilari.

Programación Latina

LÍNEA ABIERTA

Lunes-viernes, 3 p.m. | 105.1 FM & AM 870

Programa nacional de entrevistas en vivo dirigido por Samuel Orozco y

Chelis López.

PULSO DE LA TARDE

Lunes-viernes, 4 p.m. | 105.1 FM & AM 870

Noticiero producido por Radio Educación en Cd. México. Dirigido por

Alexia Cervantes y Francisco Muñoz Flores.

LATINO USA

Sábados, 9 a.m. & domingos, 4 p.m. | 105.1 FM & AM 870 Una ventana acerca de ideas culturales, políticas, y sociales que impactan a la gente latina y a la nación. Dirigido por María Hinojosa.

ALT.LATINO

Domingos, 2 p.m. | 105.1 FM & AM 870

Un enfoque en el mundo de las artes y cultura latina a través de música, historias, y conversación. Dirigido por Felix Contreras.

LA ALTERNATIVA LATINA

Domingos, 3 p.m. | 105.1 FM & AM 870

Alternativa latina (rock, funk, hip-hop, y más). Dirigido por Josh Norek y Ernesto Lechner.

¡FIESTA!

Domingos, 4 p.m. | 90.5 FM

Música latina de concierto y composiciones artísticas importantes de América Latina, España, y Portugal. Dirigido por Elbio Barilari.

updated 9/11/20

