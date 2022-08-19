Inflation, recession, and expanding broadband services to all Michiganders are subjects in the latest State of the State podcast
On this month’s State of the State Podcast, Institute for Public Policy and Social Research (IPPSR) Assistant Director Arnold Weinfeld and MSU Economist Charles Ballard discuss the current state of the economy including the factors impacting inflation and what does or does not constitute a recession.
The guest this month is Johannes Bauer, Director of the Quello Center at Michigan State University discussing the new “MOON-Light” project.
Spearheaded by MSU and funded by a $10.5 million federal Broadband Infrastructure Program grant through the National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA), the Michigan Open Optical Network – Leveraging Innovation to Get High-Speed Technology (MOON-Light) will lead to equal and open access to broadband services to all Michiganders and can be leveraged to deliver education, healthcare, and employment services.
