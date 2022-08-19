Inflation, recession, and expanding broadband services to all Michiganders are subjects in the latest State of the State podcast

The guest this month is Johannes Bauer, Director of the Quello Center at Michigan State University discussing the new “MOON-Light” project.

Michigan State University / Johannes Bauer

Spearheaded by MSU and funded by a $10.5 million federal Broadband Infrastructure Program grant through the National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA), the Michigan Open Optical Network – Leveraging Innovation to Get High-Speed Technology (MOON-Light) will lead to equal and open access to broadband services to all Michiganders and can be leveraged to deliver education, healthcare, and employment services.

MSU Today airs Saturdays at 5 p.m. and Sundays at 5 a.m. on WKAR News/Talk and Sundays at 8 p.m. on 760 WJR. Find “MSU Today with Russ White” on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and wherever you get your shows.