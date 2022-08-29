Remembering Dr. E. James Potchen, a giant in MSU history

I had the pleasure and privilege of talking with Dr. Potchen in the summer of 2007 in his beautiful Radiology Healing Gardens. He was an early and enthusiastic supporter of the MSU/WJR partnership. This is an encore presentation of that conversation.

“My job as I see it is the development of human capital,” he says. “I’m trying to enhance other people’s opportunity to lead a useful life. If you add value to others, revenue will flow.

“Management is the art and science of getting the job done, but leadership is the art and science of getting the job done with and through people. Everybody around us can teach us something.”

In our conversation, he talks about the origin and mission of the Department of Radiology and technology’s impact on the practice of medicine. And he says the key issues in healthcare are “cost and accessibility.”

He describes the evolution of medical education and his role as the faculty’s representative to the Board and administration. And he shares his thoughts on the issues in higher education that concern him.

“The biggest thing about higher education that is at issue today is the failure of society to realize the tremendous need for ultimately having economic development derive from the advantage of having better human capital. What universities do is improve the value of people to society. And we have been remiss in keeping it funded well.”

Dr. Potchen shares some of his “Potchen-isms” like “The world is full of unmet friends” and “Knowledge is something you can give away and still keep.”

Rest in peace, Dr. Potchen!

