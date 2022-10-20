President Stanley reflects on the “extraordinary opportunity I've had at Michigan State University”

“These have been challenging weeks for me personally. I made the extraordinarily difficult decision to submit a 90-day notice of resignation to the Board of Trustees. And this is really because I felt that the Board was taking some actions that would make it difficult for me to really fulfill my responsibilities as president. The fundamentals at Michigan State remain extraordinarily strong. I will cooperate with the transition to an interim president that the board will select. I have nothing but great memories about the time I've spent with Machine State University faculty, staff, students, alumni, and friends during these three years.”

We have been celebrating new spaces and programs and have much to be proud of as we advance the university's priorities of growing its excellence and impact. This month we celebrated several new facilities, like the $5.5 million gift from the MSU Federal Credit Union that will support programs helping integrate the arts into STEM disciplines.

Russ White, Samuel L. Stanley Jr., M.D.

“MSUFCU has been an extraordinary partner for Michigan State University and has given more than $30 million over time to the university. And what's particularly great about them is they really do tailor things to meet the needs of the university. They think about and talk about what are things we need? And one of the things we really wanted to be able to do was really to reemphasize the arts at Michigan State University and a major arts initiative. The arts are so important in so many different levels; they inform and enrich our lives in so many ways.”

President Stanley also talks about the new home for College of Engineering registered student organizations, the William A. Demmer Engineering Center, that allows for new space for team projects and hands on learning. He talks about the new Spartan Greens artificial turf fields open on Service Road. And he describes the new facilities at Munn Ice Arena.

“Spartan Greens is just the beginning of our efforts to improve student recreation opportunities on campus. Our facilities folks and student life and engagement group did a great job getting this done on such a fast pace and making sure it was available now for students in the fall. This state-of-the-art facility is going to really support health and wellness programs for Spartans.”

Stanley talks about the Space Electronic Center and the Student Veterans Resource Center, and he encourages all Spartans to make their plan to vote in the November 8 election. He also advises flu shots and Covid-19 boosters.

“I continue to try and stay in touch with what's happening in this field. And it's become clear to me that the new Bivalent Covid-19 boosters are better than the initial shots in terms of protecting you from the new Omicron variants. I encourage anybody who has not had this shot yet to receive it. And I encourage you to receive your influenza shot as well. We're seeing an increase in influenza cases, at least in some parts of the country. And influenza can be a very serious disease as well. And so I encourage you to do both. I have done both. And here I am to tell the tale. I felt fine afterwards. And again, I encourage people to do this at their earliest opportunity.

“Again, what an extraordinary opportunity I've had at Michigan State University. This is one of the great universities in the country. And what makes it really special are the Spartans and their commitment to the university and to their community. That’s what makes MSU unique. I've been in a number of universities. I've been really proud to be associated with each of them. But there's something very special about how Spartans feel about their university and their drive and commitment. And I see it in our faculty and staff and their commitment to the institution. I see it in our students who really become very quickly a part of this community and family. And then I see it in this community around us, where people who may not have attended Michigan State University still take pride in being part of this university and part of our community. And so again, my thanks to everyone who's extended such a warm welcome to me over this time, and I’ll always remember fondly my time at Michigan State.

“We now have 40 programs within the top 25 of graduate or undergraduate programs in U.S. News and World Report. That shows you the depth of and breadth of the scholarship at Michigan State University. We have continued to grow in terms of our enrollment, and we're doing it while maintaining quality. And that's incredibly exciting.”

MSU Today airs Saturdays at 5 p.m. and Sundays at 5 a.m. on WKAR News/Talk and Sundays at 8 p.m. on 760 WJR. Find “MSU Today with Russ White” on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and wherever you get your shows.

