Pandemic School Performance and Political Predictions

Did pandemic school shutdowns put Michigan's students behind? If so, are our children catching back up? This month, Matt Grossmann, Arnold Weinfeld, and Charles Ballard from MSU's Institute for Public Policy and Social Research try to get to the bottom of those questions with Tara Kilbride, assistant director for research at the Education Policy Innovation Collaborative (EPIC) at MSU. EPIC has just released a new report covering that topic which can be found on their website www.EpicedPolicy.org

In the first half of the conversation, our podcasters discuss and make a few predictions about the upcoming November elections.

