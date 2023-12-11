Meet Michigan State University President-Elect Kevin M Guskiewicz

The Board of Trustees unanimously voted to appoint Guskiewicz, the 12th chancellor of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, during a special board meeting on Dec. 8. He will begin his term on March 4, 2024.

Conversation Highlights :

(0:56) – “I’m a servant leader. I like to bring people together. Leadership is about gathering people and getting them aligned toward a common goal.”

(1:35) – Do you have any experience or past interactions with MSU and/or the state of Michigan?

(2:08) - Tell us more about your research interests. When and why did you develop this interest? What have been some of your findings that have made it to places like the NFL?

(3:14) - The board also approved your appointment as a professor with tenure in the College of Education’s Department of Kinesiology. Do you hope to be able to continue your research while president?

(3:45) - What attracted you to the presidency of MSU?

(4:15) – Have you had a chance to review MSU Strategic Plan 2030?

(4:44) – What is your philosophy on fundraising and donor/alumni engagement?

(5:22) – What are some of your short-term goals?

(6:37) – What are challenges and opportunities ahead for MSU and the “transformative power” of higher education?

(7:37) – There’s a lot going in college athletics, too. What are challenges and opportunities there?

(8:32) – What are your final thoughts for Spartan Nation as we await your arrival March 4?

Listen to “MSU Today with Russ White” on the radio and through Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and wherever you get your shows.