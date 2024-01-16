“Crazy culinarian:” Shake up Dry January by experimenting, exploring nonalcoholic beverages

As the Dr. Lewis J. and Mrs. Ruth E. Minor Chef-Professor of Culinary Management in MSU’s School of Hospitality Business — the No. 1 public hospitality program in the U.S. — Roy explores what it takes to craft a delicious nonalcoholic beverage and provides tips for a successful Dry January. And he talks about the evolving hospitality industry and MSU’s preeminent School of Hospitality Business.

Conversation Highlights :

(0:28) – What’s your background as a “crazy culinarian?”

(2:34) – What is Dry January?

(3:32) - What does it take to craft a good nonalcoholic beverage?

(4:22) - Why has the low and nonalcoholic beverage market taken off?

(4:53) - How have you seen companies capitalize on the rising popularity of nonalcoholic drinks?

(5:50) - For someone thinking about going sober for Dry January, what are your tips for success?

(7:03) – What attracted you to MSU?

(8:07) – How did MSU’s program become one of the country’s best schools for hospitality business?

(8:50) – How is the school’s mission evolving?

(10:38) – What’s the state of the hospitality industry your students are entering?

(11:55) – Where do you stand on tipping?

(13:13) – What are challenges and opportunities facing the hospitality industry?

(14:43) – Why should a student choose to get into the hospitality industry, and why should they come to MSU?

