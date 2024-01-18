Alienware – Dell Technologies’ gaming arm – invests in esports lounge at MSU

Supported by MSU College of Communication Arts and Sciences, or ComArtSci, the Alienware MSU Esports Loungeis the university’s first dedicated space for students engaged in esports, a rapidly growing industry centered around organized professional or semiprofessional competitive video game play. It also is the first higher education esports facility Alienware has helped establish in Michigan.

The Alienware MSU Esports Lounge is a 1,027-square-foot space located on the main floor of the MSU ComArtSci building. The lounge is open to all MSU students and features 12 Alienware Aurora R16 battle stations — Alienware’s most advanced and most powerful desktop yet, powered by 14th Gen Intel Core processors — as well as Alienware m16 laptops, console gaming space, a varsity room and broadcast studio.

The university celebrated the opening of the Alienware MSU Esports Lounge on Jan. 17 with special guests, including former MSU women’s basketball player Aerial Powers, a brand and diversity ambassador with Team Liquid, a well-known esports organization, and WNBA player with the Minnesota Lynx. Michigan Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist was also in attendance.

This facility will provide a hands-on esports experience for the Spartan gaming community and host team competitions.

Comments from ribbon cutting participants :

(0:00) – Interim Com Art Sci Dean Teresa Mastin

(3:24) – MSU Esports Director Chris Bilski

(6:33) – MSU Trustee Dennis Denno,

(7:33) – Interim MSU President Teresa Woodruff

(12:32) – Michigan Lieutenant Governor Garlin Gilchrist

(17:21) – Dell Director of Gaming Matt McGowan

(20:30) – MSU alumna and Esports influencer Aerial Powers

