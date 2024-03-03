New MSU program champions leadership opportunities for women in business

The gift, from Priya Balasubramaniam (MBA ’01), establishes the Dashney Women’s Leadership Accelerator, or DWLA, to equip dozens of students each year with the abilities and confidence to pursue professional leadership positions. With long-term mentoring, coaching, workshops, and experiential learning opportunities, the DWLA provides a powerful, immersive experience for select undergraduates.

Balasubramaniam, vice president of operations at Apple Inc., says the unwavering support she received from Dashney was her driving inspiration to pay it forward. Whether it meant knowing she had someone who cared or having a sounding board to provide meaningful guidance when facing professional challenges, she found Dashney’s mentorship immensely helpful.

Dashney talks about the vision and mission of DWLA with two members of the inaugural cohort of DWLA Scholars, Abigail Peck, and Khadija Kapuswala.

Conversation Highlights :

(0:38) – What’s the vision and mission of DWLA?

(2:15) – Tell us about Priya and your relationship with her?

(5:19) – Helen, introduce us to DWLA Scholars Abigail and Khadija.

(6:12) – Abby introduces herself.

(7:40) – Khadija introduces herself.

(8:57) – Khadija on what attracted her to DWLA.

(10:17) – Abby on what she’s getting from DWLA.

(11:10) – Helen, how do you work with the students?

(13:24) – Khadija and Abby share advice for future scholars.

(15:39) – The inaugural DWLA event is on March 8.

(18:18) – The first group of DWLA Scholars is laying the foundation for the accelerator.

