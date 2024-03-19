© 2024 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
portrait: Russ White
MSU Today with Russ White

MSU’s Womxn of Color Initiatives hosting critically acclaimed performer Paige Hernandez as 2024 artist-in-residence

Published March 19, 2024 at 2:49 PM EDT
Delia Fernández-Jones, left, and Paige Hernandez in the MSU Audio Studios
Russ White | MSU Today
Delia Fernández-Jones, left, and Paige Hernandez in the MSU Audio Studios

The Michigan State University Womxn of Color Initiatives, or WOCI, is hosting Paige Hernandez as its 2024 Artist-in-Residence.

The sixth artist to participate in this program, Hernandez is a multidisciplinary artist and critically acclaimed performer, director, choreographer and playwright. She’s in residence on Michigan State University’s campus March 18 to 21

Delia Fernández-Jones is associate dean for equity, justice and faculty affairs in the College of Arts and Letters and chair of WOCI.

Fernández-Jones and Hernandez join Russ White on this episode of MSU Today.

Conversation Highlights:

(0:37) – Delia on the history and mission of WOCI.

(3:24) – Delia on the artist-in-residence program.

(4:33) – Why did you invite Paige to be this year’s artist-in-residence?

(5:42) – Paige, why did you accept Delia’s invitation?

(7:11) – What do you hope Spartans take away from Paige’s visit?

(8:58) – Paige, talk about the synergy between performing and teaching.

(10:13) – What do you want us to keep in mind about this cool program?

(11:37) – Final thoughts from Paige.

(12:35) – What’s happening on March 21?

Listen to “MSU Today with Russ White” on the radio and through Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and wherever you get your shows.

