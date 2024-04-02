Alumni Ashton Henderson and Jack Ebling reflect on MSU Com Art Sci’s impact on their lives and careers

Henderson received his bachelor’s in advertising in 2010 and his master’s in public relations in 2012. He is currently Spartan Athletics’ director of Championship Resources and Culture.

Ebling earned a bachelor’s in radio and television in 1973 and another bachelor’s in communication in 1975. He owns Ebling Media and hosts the “Drive with Jack” and “Press Pass.”

Ashton and Jack talk about what attracted them to Com Art Sci at MSU and how their experiences impacted them. And they talk about challenges and opportunities ahead for journalism and intercollegiate athletics.

Conversation Highlights :

(0:49) – How does it feel to receive this honor?

(2:27) – What attracted you to MSU, and how did your experience impact you?

(7:03) – Ashton, what are championship resources, and what culture are you building?

(9:01) – What is name, image, and likeness (NIL), and tell us about Spartan Nation NIL.

(11:40) – Jack, how has journalism evolved and what are its challenges and opportunities ahead?

(15:08) – Ashton asks Jack for his views on the challenges and opportunities ahead for intercollegiate athletics.

(18:00)- Jack asks Ashton about the biggest challenge he faces. What keeps him up at night?

(21:30) – Final thoughts.

Listen to “MSU Today with Russ White” on the radio and through Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and wherever you get your shows.