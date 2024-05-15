Faculty career development a key component of MSU 2030 strategic plan
Teresa Mastin is vice provost and associate vice president for faculty and academic staff affairs at MSU. She joins Bill Beekman, vice president for strategic initiatives, to discuss progress on the implementation of the faculty and staff success theme of the MSU 2030 strategic plan.
Conversation Highlights:
(1:03) – Mastin on her background, career path, and what excites her about her role.
(15:11) – What are the difference between tenure-track faculty and fixed-term faculty? How are their issues different?
(24:06) – What do you do to support faculty career development?
(32:37) – What’s your favorite part of your job?
