Faculty career development a key component of MSU 2030 strategic plan

Conversation Highlights:

(1:03) – Mastin on her background, career path, and what excites her about her role.

(15:11) – What are the difference between tenure-track faculty and fixed-term faculty? How are their issues different?

(24:06) – What do you do to support faculty career development?

(32:37) – What’s your favorite part of your job?

Listen to “MSU Today with Russ White” on the radio and through Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and wherever you get your shows.