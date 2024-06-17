A Catalyst for Change: Henry Ford Health, Michigan State University Celebrate Groundbreaking of Research Center in Detroit

Hundreds of community members gathered on June 17 to recognize the start of construction on the Henry Ford Health + Michigan State University Health Sciences Research Center in the New Center neighborhood.

Russ White | MSU Today Munkarah, Grieb, Hubbard

Work on the $335 million research facility—a hallmark of the 30-year partnership between the two Michigan institutions—officially began in late May. The medical research center is the first physical embodiment of the Henry Ford + MSU partnership and will further enable groundbreaking discoveries and translational research for which the partnership is becoming known.

The Research Center is located on Third Street just across from the Henry Ford Detroit Pistons Performance Center.

Adnan Munkarah, M.D. chairs the partnership’s board, Teri Grieb is its chief administrative officer, and Norm Hubbard is president of the partnership. They discuss the history and evolving mission of the partnership, the impact the Research Center will have on growing the partnership, and how Henry Ford + MSU can be a model for how universities and healthcare systems can work together.

Conversation Highlights:

(0:48) – Talk about the history and evolving mission of the partnership. The fit and culture of the two organizations is a good match. There is a shared focus on research and education and “hope, health and healing.”

(3:33) – Talk about your roles in the partnership.

(5:10) – How is this partnership unique around the country? There’s both a rural and urban focus of addressing health disparities.

(7:33) – Talk about the Research Center and how it will enhance the mission. “Research buildings are ultimately about the people inside them. It’s one of the largest research buildings MSU has ever built.”

(11:30) – This partnership benefits both partners and the state of Michigan. The partnership could be a model for how universities and health systems work together to enhance and improve health outcomes in communities.

(13:38) – Henry Ford Health is part of the National Institutes of Health’s Cancer Screening Research Network. Cancer is a key focus of the partnership.

(16:55) – What’s important for us to remember about the partnership right now? “We’re just beginning. We’re going to make a difference.”

To learn more about the Henry Ford Health + Michigan State University Health Sciences partnership, visit henryfordmsu.org.

Listen to “MSU Today with Russ White” on the radio and through Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and wherever you get your shows.