Former Spartans Quarterback Bill Burke writes about “triumph through transformation” in Victory Outside The Arena

Burke talks about why he chose to attend MSU and reflects on his favorite memories leading the Spartans. He describes what he learned from Nick Saban and talks about what motivated him to write the book. He also shares his thoughts on the tumultuous world of college football.

Conversation Highlights:

(0:44) – What attracted you to MSU? Why did you become a Spartan?

(1:44) – What do you remember about the 1998 upset of No. 1 ranked Ohio State in Columbus?

(3:33) – What about the 1999 win over Michigan and a guy named Tom Brady?

(4:58) – What did you learn from Nick Saban?

(6:25) – What are you doing now? What’s the Podium Group?

(7:01) – What motivated you to write the book?

(8:57) – What are some key messages you hope readers take from the book?

(10:37) – There’s a lot in the book non-athletes can take away, too.

(12:30) – What are your thoughts on the state and future of college football?

