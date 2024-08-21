Ask The Expert: What’s the latest on COVID and Mpox?
As the university physician at Michigan State, Michael Brown advises the president and other leaders on major health policy and programs that impact life on campus or on study abroad trips.
He is also chair of the Department of Emergency Medicine in the MSU College of Human Medicine. Here, Brown provides the latest guidance on two viruses that are making news - COVID and Monkeypox, or Mpox.
Conversation Highlights:
(0:36) – Describe your role as university physician.
(1:59) – Where are we with COVID as summer turns to fall?
(3:54) – What variants are you seeing, and are up-to-date vaccines available?
(5:21) – What are COVID symptoms, and how do we know if we have it?
(6:24) – Are the COVID tests on the market reliable?
(7:24) – If you test positive, what should you do?
(9:34) – Dr. Brown highly encourages vaccines.
(12:24) – What’s the latest on Mpox?
(15:06) – Do you see Mpox coming to the United States?
(21:24) – “Infectious disease outbreaks are constantly occurring across the globe.”
Listen to “MSU Today with Russ White” on the radio and through Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and wherever you get your shows.