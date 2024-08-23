State of the State podcast looks at the upcoming election and its impact on Michigan

Kyle Melinn is editor and co-owner of the Michigan Information and Research Service (MIRS). He joins Matt Grossmann and Arnold Weinfeld on this episode of the State of the State podcast to talk about the coming election, especially the recent primary in Michigan and how the upcoming general election may shake out in terms of control of the Michigan House of Representatives.

Conversation Highlights:

(1:53) – To what extent are we seeing national trends filter down to the district level in Michigan?

(4:00) – How is fundraising going for both parties? What is ad impact?

(7:30) – What will we miss if we focus too much on the national picture? What state districts are you watching? – Grand Rapids/Kent County, Battle Creek, Macomb County, and Traverse City/Leelanau.

(14:05) – How did Ottawa Impact fare in the primary?

(17:59) – What are the policy stakes of this election? Does it matter who controls the government?

(22:02) – Where does the current political climate leave Governor Whitmer and her future?

(25:38) – How are people thinking about Black representation in the Detroit area?

