Meet the Dean: Kimberly Dodd leads MSU’s College of Veterinary Medicine

Dean Dodd talks about research and practice strengths of the college and shares some of her short- and long-term goals for CVM. And she describes challenges and opportunities ahead for the college and higher education.

Conversation Highlights:

(0:21) – How long have you been at MSU, and what first attracted you here?

(2:01) – Tell us more about MSU’s Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory (VDL).

(3:08) – How, when and why did MSU become a veterinary powerhouse?

(4:32) – What are some of the research and practice interests?

(5:39) – Why do you want to be dean of the college?

(6:33) – What are some of your short- and long-term goals for the college?

(7:23) – What are some of the challenges and opportunities ahead for the college?

(8:06) – What are your thoughts on the future of higher education?

(8:48) – What’s the job market like for your graduates?

Listen to “MSU Today with Russ White” on the radio and through Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and wherever you get your shows.