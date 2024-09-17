Meet the Dean: Kimberly Dodd leads MSU’s College of Veterinary Medicine
Kimberly Dodd is the new dean of Michigan State University’s College of Veterinary Medicine (CVM).
Dean Dodd talks about research and practice strengths of the college and shares some of her short- and long-term goals for CVM. And she describes challenges and opportunities ahead for the college and higher education.
Conversation Highlights:
(0:21) – How long have you been at MSU, and what first attracted you here?
(2:01) – Tell us more about MSU’s Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory (VDL).
(3:08) – How, when and why did MSU become a veterinary powerhouse?
(4:32) – What are some of the research and practice interests?
(5:39) – Why do you want to be dean of the college?
(6:33) – What are some of your short- and long-term goals for the college?
(7:23) – What are some of the challenges and opportunities ahead for the college?
(8:06) – What are your thoughts on the future of higher education?
(8:48) – What’s the job market like for your graduates?
