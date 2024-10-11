MSU theatre professor receives national award for excellence in teaching and mentorship

Presented by the American Theatre and Drama Society, or ATDS, an international body of scholars dedicated to the study of theatre, performance, and drama across the Americas, the Betty Jean Jones Award signifies the profound influence Folino White has made on her students, colleagues, and the broader academic and theatre communities.

The honor is more than just a recognition of her accomplishments – it is a validation of her lifelong commitment to inclusivity, impactful mentorship, and the study of theatre.

Conversation Highlights:

(1:05) - Congratulations! Tell us about ATDS and this award.

(2:29) – Tell us about your background and Spartan pedigree.

(3:50) - Your work is distinguished by your commitment to dismantling the narratives that have long dominated theatre education. Why and how did you overhaul the theatre curriculum?

(8:08) - You’re based in the Theatre Department, but you’re involved all over campus. Talk about your role as chair of the President’s Advisory Committee on Disabilities Issues at MSU and the cool progress at Spartan Stadium you played a role in.

(11:48) - Why do you love teaching and mentoring and promoting curiosity and collaboration?

(14:59) - Talk about the book you’re working on about Actors’ Equity Association, the union that represents professional actors in the United States. What is Actors’ Equity and how does the book explore acting as work and unionized labor, a concept you believe is often misunderstood and ignored.

(19:42) - How have you seen students change over the 15+ years you’ve been teaching at MSU?

(22:11) - What challenges and opportunities await your students in whatever field the enter, and what are those facing current actors around the world?

